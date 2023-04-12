Great Scott! The inspiration for Louise High School junior/senior prom is F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.”
Hosted by the Rustic Chandelier, 5472 North FM 441, doors open at 6 p.m. followed by the Grand March then the father-daughter and mother-son dance.
Freshmen and sophomores can only attend if accompanied by a junior or senior class member.
The sponsors this year are Joe Bill, Manny Freeland, Megan O’Brien and Ashley Zezula.
Students will have a Breathalyzer test before being admitted and will only be allowed back inside if they have an adult cheperon escort them to their vehicle and back.
“We currently have 18 couples signed up to attend this year,” said Ashley Zezula, 2023 prom sponsor.
Zezula said that not all students have turned in their consent forms yet and they should turn them in as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.