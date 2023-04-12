The King And Queen of Louise High School 2022

The 2022 prom King and Queen were Blake Yeager and Savannah Morton.

Great Scott! The inspiration for Louise High School junior/senior prom is F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.”

Hosted by the Rustic Chandelier, 5472 North FM 441, doors open at 6 p.m. followed by the Grand March then the father-daughter and mother-son dance.

