St. Philip Catholic School proudly announces our 2022 Distinguished Graduate, Mr. Gerald Ripple.
The Distinguished Graduate award is given annually to a graduate of St. Philip Catholic School who exemplifies what it means “To Know, Love, and Serve God and Others.” Which is the mission that we all hope to live.
This year’s distinguished graduate lives the gift of service. Serving the local community and others, in many capacities, this graduate believes in our Lord, in continual education, and believes the education received from SPS has made him into the Christian he is today. Mr. Ripple served on several Men’s ACTS Retreats and was a Director for the Emmaus Crossroads Community. For 20 plus years he served as a volunteer in both the St. Philip CCE program as a monitor, and served in the El Campo Volunteer Fire Dept. He chose a career of service, serving as a paramedic for the City of El Campo, and helped countless people.
Mr. Ripple was a St. Philip graduate in 1966. He has a daughter who spent a few years within the walls of St. Philip, and his wife currently teaches at St. Philip. As he is retired, you can see him volunteering in our SPS cafeteria. He is known to his family as the silent server and donor.
