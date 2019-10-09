The congregation of St. Robert Bellarmine Church invites the public to join in the public Rosary campaign at the church gazebo on Saturday, Oct. 12.
“Our Lady made her first appearance on May 13, 1917, to three young shepherd children, Jacinta, Francisco and Lucia, at Fatima in Portugal. She appeared to them once a month from May through October. The purpose of America Needs Fatima is to spread Our Lady’s message all across our country, and to rally as many of the faithful as possible to also do what Our Lady of Fatima asked of us during her appearances to pray the Rosary,” church member Terri Beltran said.
“The public square Rosary campaign’s intentions are to beg God and Our Lady to save America from today’s immorality and secularism.” she said.
This event joins the more than 25,000 other public square Rosary rallies throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.
There will be a special appearance by St. Robert’s Matachines, the children under the leadership of Teresita Mata, who will perform a dance and present flowers to Our Lady at 11:30 a.m. All will then pray the Divine Mercy at 11:45 a.m. and begin the Holy Rosary at noon.
“Bring your rosary, a rose for our Lady, your special prayer petitions, lawn chair and bottle of water if needed,” Beltran said.
Volunteers who play the guitar to lead the music are also needed. To volunteer or for additional information, call Beltran at 361-554-7506 or Ella Merta 543-3403.
