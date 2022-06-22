By Chelsea Couch
HHSC Texercise Coordinator
One aspect of healthy living is social connection, and those connections are an important tool in the struggle against loneliness. Even though loneliness affects people of all ages, 53% of American adults say they don’t interact with people outside of their family who are much older or younger than they are, according to Generations United.
According to Texas Health and Human Services, 77% of American adults wish there were more opportunities in their community for people of different ages to connect.
Intergenerational connections are a great way to stay socially connected and can offer a multitude of benefits for everyone involved, including decreased social isolation and improved quality of life, self-worth, self-esteem and cognitive health The Generations United Intergenerational Programs Benefit Everyone fact sheet highlights the positive outcomes of intergenerational programming.
Intergenerational programs help build social relationships that can help combat ageism, create an inclusive sense of community and allow all participants to learn from each other.
Texas Health and Human Services Commission supports and provides intergenerational programs and resources, including:
• Ages United is a resource series for long-term care facility staff and volunteer groups that focuses on creating dynamic and engaging environments for residents living in nursing facilities with the help of volunteers. The Ages United step-by-step guide encourages meaningful interactions between residents and groups of young people interested in volunteering (either virtually or in person). The Ages United Activity Planner for Social Emotional Learning focuses on healthy aging and social emotional learning concepts for nursing facility residents. Find these resources on the HHS Be Connected webpage.
• Texercise Connects is an intergenerational healthy activity workbook that brings older adults and youth together to create friendships, foster growth and learning, and engage in healthy activities. Workbook activities focus on healthy behaviors that can build and strengthen connections across generations. Connects activity categories include:
• Let’s Talk – activities that promote meaningful conversations.
• Let’s Play – activities that focus on being physically active.
• Let’s Eat – activities for eating healthy throughout the lifespan.
• Let’s Think – activities for brain health.
• Let’s Create – activities that encourage creativity.
Find these resources on the Texercise webpage.
To learn more about Age Well Live Well visit www.agewelllivewell.org or contact AgeWellLiveWell@hhs.texas.gov. For more information on Texercise visit www.texercise.com or contact Texercise@hhs.texas.gov.
