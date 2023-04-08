Mikeska Speaks At Retired Teachers Association Meeting

ECMH Marketing Coordinator Donna Mikeska presented to the retired teachers information on MidCoast Health System locations in Texas.

 Contributed Photo

Texas Retired Teachers Association – Wharton County met Wednesday, April 5, in the First United Methodist Fellowship Hall in East Bernard. Immediate Past President Stan Labay of El Campo presided at the meeting. Labay led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.

In the president’s report, Labay introduced the re-vamped TRTA website. He encouraged members to listen to Tim Lee, executive director, at 4 p.m. each Thursday, via social media. Allan Clark of Wharton and Sherry Kubena of East Bernard were welcomed as new members.

