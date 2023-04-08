Texas Retired Teachers Association – Wharton County met Wednesday, April 5, in the First United Methodist Fellowship Hall in East Bernard. Immediate Past President Stan Labay of El Campo presided at the meeting. Labay led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.
In the president’s report, Labay introduced the re-vamped TRTA website. He encouraged members to listen to Tim Lee, executive director, at 4 p.m. each Thursday, via social media. Allan Clark of Wharton and Sherry Kubena of East Bernard were welcomed as new members.
Donna Mikeska, marketing coordinator with Mid Coast Health System, described services offered at El Campo Memorial Hospital and the assorted clinics.
Mike Henderson invited all to attend a fundraiser of steaks and entertainment sponsored by Victory in Jesus/Recovery Center Saturday, June 10 at the Holy Family Life Center in Wharton.
Members signed letters of support to be sent to District 85 State Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Waller, and District 17 State Senator Joan Huffman, R-Houston, in regards to TRTA COLA (cost of living adjustment).
Cynthia Mullino gave the secretary’s report and Donald Lorfing gave the treasurer’s report.
In her Healthy Living report, Dixie Waldrop presented the healthy benefits of dancing. She led the members in dancing the Mambo with the music of Perry Como.
Volunteer Hours – Joy Ropollo encouraged members to record volunteer hours to report at the meetings.
Carol Labay, membership chairman, was pleased with the response of members paying their dues. There are 96,000 members in TRTA and 250 belong to the Wharton County chapter.
Allen Collins showed members how to read bar codes. He stated, “Always read labels on the foods you buy. Buy USA and Canadian by watching for “0” at the beginning of the bar code number”.
The next meeting of TRTA-Wharton County will be Wednesday, June 7, at the Heritage Center in El Campo.
East Bernard provided door prizes. Mike Henderson led the group in a blessing before the catered lunch was served. Members paid for silent auction items.
