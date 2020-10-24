Looking for something to do for Halloween? United Ag has partnered with Showplace 3 Cinema to bring Ghostbusters for a drive-in movie night at the United Ag gin yard in Danevang. The movie, which is free, will be Friday evening, Oct. 30. Show time is 7:30 p.m., however, be sure to show up by 7:15 p.m. to ensure a parking place.
The 1984 action-comedy film is about three former parapsychology professors who set up shop as a unique ghost removal service.
The show is about1 hour, 45 minutes long. Sound will be transmitted over car/truck radio.
This is the second drive-in movie to be held in Danevang. The first came in April in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, Field of Dreams, was very well attended during that showing.
“We had about 200 people (attend),” United Ag Marketing Manager Michelle Frankum said. “We had very positive feedback.”
The gin yard can accommodate more than 200 cars.
“We can handle way more, maybe up to 300 cars comfortably,” Frankum said.
During April, very few people were getting out, and the movie theaters were shut down. Frankum said that is why they decided to have a drive-in movie event. And because it was such a success, they decided to host another one.
“We want to be able to do something for the people for Halloween,” she said.
Please remember, refreshments will not available for purchase, therefore a car load can bring their own food and drinks. “We are encouraging people to go by Showplace 3 for refreshments before the movie,” Frankum said.
There will also be no bathroom facilities on site.
In addition to the movie, a costume contest is going on now through Saturday, Oct. 31. Winners will be announced Monday, Nov. 2 and prizes will be awarded.
To enter, post your photo on the United Ag Halloween costume contest event page on Facebook. Please include the category name and enter by the deadline. Categories are as follows:
• Adult (ages 20+)
• Teen (ages 13-19)
• Child (ages 4-12)
• Infant (ages 0-3)
The Danevang gin yard is located at 113388 S. Hwy 71.
