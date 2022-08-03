COLLEGE STATION – Texans can talk about the weather but they can’t do a lot to change it. Talking about the heat? That’s another matter. The temperatures in Texas and across the country are a hot news topic but trees can provide some relief to the incredible highs we’ve seen recently.
Cities and developed areas experience higher temperatures than rural areas with more green spaces. Parking lots, roads and large buildings retain more heat during the day than more natural landscapes.
“This prolonged extreme urban heat is a serious threat to our local environment, our public health and our quality of life,” said Mac Martin, Texas A&M Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program Partnership Coordinator.
Older adults, young children, people who work outside and people with health conditions are most likely to suffer health problems related to heat islands, and the impacts are unequally distributed across income levels.
Urban heat islands also have direct negative impacts to water quality.
“High temperatures of pavement and the rooftop surfaces can heat up stormwater runoff, which drains directly from our streets into our storm sewers and is deposited unfiltered into the rivers and streams and even drinking water reservoirs as well,” Martin said.
The warmer runoff impacts the biodiversity of streams by limiting the oxygen available, meaning less capacity for life within our streams.
“Several studies have found that urban streams are hotter on average than streams in rural areas and that temperatures in urban streams can rise over 7 degrees during just small, regular storm events due to the heated runoff from urban materials,” Martin said.
The good news is that the solution to some of the effects of urban heat islands may be as close as the nearest tree.
“Truly, one of the best defenses for our existing infrastructure is utilizing our urban forests, trees and vegetation to help cool the environment,” Martin said.
Larger expanses of trees can improve air circulation, creating a community-wide cooling effect while also acting as sinks for harmful pollutants.
“Trees are effective air filters by design,” Martin said, “filtering out not only gases that are harmful to us but that are harmful to the Earth’s ecosystem as a whole.”
Mature trees can release hundreds of gallons of water as vapor every day through their leaves, cooling the air. Shaded areas can be between 20 to 45 degrees cooler than peak temperatures in un-shaded areas.
Recent studies found that some schoolyards do not have a single tree, and those are good places to start changing how forestry and forest science can start mitigating the effects of climate change.
Cities like Dallas, Houston and others are partnering with agencies like NOAA, Texas Trees Foundation and local groups to rethink and redesign natural spaces with specific trees and diverse plants to create a cooling affect on our hot, urban streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.