Concert pianist Richard Urbis entertained members and guests at the Oct. meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Comfort Wood Chapter.
The National Society of DAR chooses important milestones that individual chapters may choose from to celebrate nation wide. For this month’s meeting, Comfort Wood chose to celebrate the 125th anniversary of “The Stars and Stripes Forever” music written by John Philip Sousa. The program was titled “A Celebration of Patriotism and Patriots” and Professor Richard Urbis, husband of DAR member Sue Zanne Williamson Urbis, performed a piano concert for the group.
Urbis holds a Masters Degree and an Artist Diploma from Julliard School of Music, and has concertized throughout the U.S., Mexico, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, France and Italy. He has successfully competed in numerous international competitions. The repertoire for the Comfort Wood concert included thirteen selections by composers of Polish and Czech origin.
The program opened with the patriotism of John Philip Sousa followed by an introduction of two Polish Revolutionary War heroes; General Casimir Pulaski “the father of the American Cavalry” and Brigadier General Tadeusz Kosciusko, military strategist and pianist/composer.
Narrated by his wife, Sue Zanne, the program flowed between her explanations of the historical significance of the musical pieces and descriptions of the piano pieces as performed by Urbis. Together they told a story of the contributions to America through the music of the Polish and Czech composers.
During the short business meeting of the chapter, Hazel Foltyn talked of the October Courthouse display, which will also use the theme “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Thank you notes were read by Regent Sarah Hudgins. Glenelle Wenglar reported on Wreaths Across America and Pam Poncik reported on Veterans Affairs. Thank you notes were written to our veterans, to be delivered on Veterans Day in November. Members enjoyed refreshments furnished by hostesses Debra Hamman, Clydene Wood, Urbis and Foltyn. The members visited with Urbis, who answered questions and discussed his many accomplishments and travels.
