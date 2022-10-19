Concert pianist Richard Urbis entertained members and guests at the Oct. meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Comfort Wood Chapter.

The National Society of DAR chooses important milestones that individual chapters may choose from to celebrate nation wide. For this month’s meeting, Comfort Wood chose to celebrate the 125th anniversary of “The Stars and Stripes Forever” music written by John Philip Sousa. The program was titled “A Celebration of Patriotism and Patriots” and Professor Richard Urbis, husband of DAR member Sue Zanne Williamson Urbis, performed a piano concert for the group.

