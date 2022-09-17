A Warm Welcome To A New Home

New El Campo Retirement resident Patty Bodungen shows off the recently renovated kitchen in her home. Bodungen’s unit has new appliances, cabinetry and flooring thanks to funds from Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

 L-N Photo by Al Dubé

The Texas General Land Office disaster recovery team celebrated the completion of a multifamily housing complex in El Campo at a ribbon cutting for El Campo Retirement on Wednesday, Sept. 14., a 32-unit affordable rental complex dedicated for senior citizens. The GLO awarded $1,350,167 to El Campo Retirement to replace and/or repair affordable rental housing damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. Nearly all of the units are guaranteed for low- to moderate-income residents.

“We must have 51-percent of our housing available for LMI residents and right now all of the residents here meet the LMI criteria,” said El Campo Retirement Director Debbie Sczech. To qualify for LMI a senior’s income must be 80-percent below the median income in the district. All senior’s at the retirement center meet that requirement and are on a fixed income.

