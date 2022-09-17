The Texas General Land Office disaster recovery team celebrated the completion of a multifamily housing complex in El Campo at a ribbon cutting for El Campo Retirement on Wednesday, Sept. 14., a 32-unit affordable rental complex dedicated for senior citizens. The GLO awarded $1,350,167 to El Campo Retirement to replace and/or repair affordable rental housing damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. Nearly all of the units are guaranteed for low- to moderate-income residents.
“We must have 51-percent of our housing available for LMI residents and right now all of the residents here meet the LMI criteria,” said El Campo Retirement Director Debbie Sczech. To qualify for LMI a senior’s income must be 80-percent below the median income in the district. All senior’s at the retirement center meet that requirement and are on a fixed income.
The funds from the GLO were used to renovate and repair counter tops, carpets and flooring, as well as provide replacement of appliances and cabinets damaged by the hurricane. Some of the funds went to new roofs as well.
“The repairs bring all of the units up to code, including the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements,” Szech said.
“We’re so happy that our seniors are taken care of and getting to live in housing they deserve,” District Director for Sen. Joan Huffman Gloria Millsap said.
Other VIPs attending the ribbon cutting were the owner of El Campo Retirement, Emanual Glocksin Jr., GLO manager of the Affordable Rental Program Jeff Crozier, Team Lead of the Affordable Rental Program Matt Zimmerman, Executive Director, City Development Corporation of El Campo, Carolyn Gibson, City Development Corporation of El Campo, Beverly Supak, El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee and District Director for Congressman Michael Cloud Marc Longoria.
The group toured one of the units, home to new resident Patty Bodungen.
“I’m very happy here,” Bodungen said. “After my husband passed I decided this would be a place for me.” Bodungen said the spacious unit is just right for her and the new appliances and renovations made her feel right at home. “I still work part-time for Bubela’s Floor Center, and I have for 32 years,” she added.
“We’re just delighted to see the people benefiting from these much-needed funds,” manager of the Affordable Rental Program, Jeff Crozier said, “It’s great to see where the money is going and how it is helping people.”
In total, 5,989 rental homes are being rebuilt or newly constructed to replenish affordable workforce housing. Of the multifamily affordable housing units being rebuilt by the GLO, nearly 80 percent are guaranteed to house low-to moderate-income residents for 20 years after completion of new construction and 15 years after completion of repairs.
Per HUD guidelines, a family is considered low- to moderate-income if they earn 80 percent or less than the Area Median Family Income (AMFI). Each apartment complex will be restricted for low income housing for 20 years after completion of new construction and 15 years after completion of repairs.
