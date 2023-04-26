Reading Up On Butterflies

Amanda Acosta and her son Jaxon check out the display of books on butterflies and gardening in anticipation of the upcoming presentation on just that topic at the library.

The El Campo Branch Library is hosting an upcoming program, The Benefits of a Butterfly Garden, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9. The program, presented by local gardening enthusiast Marilyn Haupt, will share information on the benefits of creating a garden that attracts butterflies. There will be refreshments and door prizes at the event.

