The El Campo Branch Library is hosting an upcoming program, The Benefits of a Butterfly Garden, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9. The program, presented by local gardening enthusiast Marilyn Haupt, will share information on the benefits of creating a garden that attracts butterflies. There will be refreshments and door prizes at the event.
