The Beat Goes On

WCJC Band members sharpen up their skills in preparation for “Rock On,” scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Horton Foote Theatre on the Wharton campus. Pictured, left to right, are Carlos Garcia of Needville, Noah Warner of Palacios and Holly Mehaffie from Boling.

Contributed Photo

 Contributed Photo

The Wharton County Junior College Jazz Band will pick up the pace for its upcoming concert, “Rock On.” Scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus, the show is free and open to the public.

WCJC Band Director Joe Waldrop said the concert will feature up tempo hits spanning 1960 and 1980.

