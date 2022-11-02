The Wharton County Junior College Jazz Band will pick up the pace for its upcoming concert, “Rock On.” Scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus, the show is free and open to the public.
WCJC Band Director Joe Waldrop said the concert will feature up tempo hits spanning 1960 and 1980.
“I am not a fan of slow music and most of these songs demand energy,” Waldrop said.
Selections include “Get it On” Sonny and Cher’s “The Beat Goes On” the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Free Bird,” the epic hit “Wipe Out,” and several from rock groups like Journey, Guns N’ Roses and Steely Dan.
“My hope is that the audience will be transported back in time and experience some good old fashioned rock music,” Waldrop said.
