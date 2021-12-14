December, to me, is synonymous with giving. Perhaps it is gift giving or perhaps it is giving of yourself to someone. It can be a chore to make lists and fill those Christmas stockings. It can also be difficult to take time out of your day/agenda to give someone an hour of your undivided attention. We can all do this.
What is time anyway? Will we ever have enough? If we don’t take these moments to share them with those special people in our lives, no matter what age, will we regret it one day? They will grow up and start their own lives and what memories will they have of their time with you? What of the elderly parents or aunts and uncles or neighbors on your street? If you keep procrastinating and putting off spending that half hour drinking a glass of tea or helping put up someone’s Christmas decorations, will you have regrets one day after they are gone and the opportunities no longer exist?
In my life, there never seems to be enough hours in my day to accomplish everything on my to-do list. But as I mature (get older), I realize that to-do list will be there later. Go to the game for your children and grandchildren, offer to help someone retired bake or decorate their home, listen to someone who misses their loved ones who have passed away. Share your time with people, it will come back to you tenfold. Perhaps not today, but others see you and how you behave towards your fellow man and you are teaching them what love really is, what is important in life. People, love, awareness and respect – isn’t that was is really special? In this beautiful season of the birth of Christ, the ultimate gift, make the effort to give of yourself, your time. When you lay your head down at night and drift off to sleep, let the memories you make each day bring a smile to your face and feel His love in your heart.
The Louise Branch Library Manager, Jessie Gonzalez, has worked for over 40 years bringing books and smiles to the faces of multiple generations of families. She has worked at the Louise and El Campo branches and now has decided to retire. Her official last day as an employee of the Wharton County Library is Dec. 31. We wish Jessie “Happy Retirement and enjoy this new phase of your life”. Go out and create new adventures!
If you have signed up for the El Campo Branch’s Fuel Up and Read program, your deadline to turn in your reading log is fast approaching. All reading lists must be turned in by 1 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18. Winners will be drawn on Monday, Dec. 20. Here’s hoping yours is one of the lucky names drawn to win an HEB $25 gift card for fuel for your vehicle or “fuel” for your body.
With the Christmas holidays about to begin, Miss Annette, Children’s Librarian, wants to let parents and grandparents know she will have a holiday craft to hand out to anyone interested on Monday, Dec. 20. She will begin giving them out at 10 a.m. and will hand them out until they are all given away. What better way to begin Christmas break than with a fun holiday activity to keep for your very own?
The Wharton County Library system will be closed for the Christmas holidays on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 23 - 25. We will open at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26. The El Campo Branch will be closing early at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
For the New Year’s holidays, the El Campo Branch will close early 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 31 and all county libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
The staff at the El Campo Branch Library would like to wish each and every one of you a very Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year.
