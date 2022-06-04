It is nearing the time of year when Knock Out Roses and other rose varieties need a bit of encouragement to improve their performance. Summer pruning is the technique recommended by the Horticulturists with the Texas Agricultural Extension Service to kick off a new round of blossoms on your tired rose bushes.
When the rate of blooming slows down, a quick pruning away of the top 1/3 of the plant (and adequate deep moisture and fertility) will kick off a fresh round of blossoms and return to full color in 6 weeks. You can bet on that.
Your neighbors may think you are crazy, but that process works every time for me.
Leon Macha, The Practical Southern Gardener, is a certified consulting Horticulturist/Arborist with over 40 years experience in our area.
