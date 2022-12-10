Wrangling Rabbits And Cavies, Ready For Show

Showing a few of the guinea pig breeds available certified cavy judge Chase Austin is qualified to judge all 13 breeds recognized by the American Rabbit Breeders Association

The Boling Community Center will host a livestock show put on by the Lone Star Cavy Club. What type of livestock can you expect to see at this show? Cavies, of course, and cavies are what most people know as guinea pigs.

Boling Bunny Farm owner Kathy Hillery has helped 4H and FFA students in Wharton County schools get involved in the breeding and showing of rabbits and cavies, mentoring them all the way to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

