Savanna Smith, owner of Munch-oes Bakery, along with several local businesses came together to give every teacher within El Campo ISD and St. Phillip School one free gourmet apple for Teacher Appreciation week. Teacher Appreciation week fell on May 2nd through May 6 this year. Throughout the week, each school hosted their own events to give back to teachers, however, Smith wanted to show appreciation from the community with a gourmet, caramel apple.
“Some of the teachers today within SPS & ECISD were my teachers growing up and are the reason I am successful. I wanted to show my appreciation for them,” Smith said. She contacted businesses around El Campo and within 24 hours, every school within ECISD and SPS were sponsored. Each business she contacted didn’t hesitate to participate. “When it comes to our local teachers, every business in town is willing to show appreciation, at whatever the expense may be,” Smith added.
Sponsors for this event were:
Myatt Elementary, Sylvan Learning Center of El Campo
Hutchins Elementary, Sylvan Learning Center of El Campo
Northside Elementary, Northside PTO
El Campo Middle School, First State Bank of Louise
El Campo High School, Prosperity Bank
Saint Philip Catholic School, BLS Construction
