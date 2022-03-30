‘Unity and charity’ is the motto of Catholic Daughters of the Americas chapter and in St. Philip CDA chapter 1374 they exemplify that motto throughout the community.
The Daughters presented donations to the local police, fire, EMS and sherrif departments in El Campo, providing items much needed by the departments.
The police and fire departments received a rolling desk chair and office supplies. The group donated a rolling cart that will hold supplies to restock ambulances and carry cones at the training field.
Boxes of latex gloves were donated to the sherrif’s department which uses a lot of them when in the field.
“These service departments are very important to all of Wharton county and this is just a small gesture to thank them,” Cindy Riha, a member of chapter 1374, said.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas is one of the largest women’s organization in the country and St. Philip chapter 1374 has 442 members. The groups work supports the Catholic Church, clergy, education, and charitable causes in their communities. St. Philip CDA donates to charities, awards scholarships and provides helping hands where their is need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.