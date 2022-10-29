In the 201 W. Monseratte studio, four women gathered to work on oil paintings at a workshop presented by artist Michael Windberg.
“We are honored to have an artist like Michael visit our studio. We always learn so much from his workshops,” Art Association president Mae Borak said.
Windberg is an oil painter famous for his Texas landscapes and historical subjects. He is the eldest son of Dalhart Windberg, a painter honored as a Texas State Artist by the legislature in 1979.
Windberg looks over the shoulders of the women as they paint, offering tips and guidance that would not only improve the work in progress, but help them understand the medium itself better.
“The wonderful thing about oils as a medium, they’re very forgiving,” Windberg said.
He explained that, not only can an artist remove paint to make corrections or changes to the composition, the artist can wipe the paints off the canvas and start again if need be.
In the El Campo studio, Renee Smith worked on her painting of a small child smiling. The original photograph, propped up beside the canvas, looks a little over-exposed with very harsh highlights and yellow flesh tones.
It can be corrected, Windberg said, showing her how to make the skin color more pink and fill in shadows missing in the blown-out photo.
“Shadows and highlights give a painting depth and bring out the features of a composition,” Windberg said. “Getting shadows correct in a portrait, particularly around the eyes, is vital to a good painting.”
Art Association member Frances Dieterich worked on a portrait of her niece incorporating techniques taught by Borak and Windberg. A subtle shadow on the eyes of Dieterich’s painting offered Windberg a chance to explain a key to painting eyes in portraits.
“The lightest part of the eyes will be in the center of the eyeball. That’s where the highlight on the iris falls. All other parts of the eyes have some shadow from the brow or the bridge of the nose, eyelids,” he said.
Dieterich, using that advice, was able to bring depth to the eyes and give them a more realistic look.
Windberg talked to the group about composition, the size of objects in a composition and making realistic looking paintings by observing details.
Borak’s painting of actor Sam Elliot in period garb of a pioneer or western cowboy offered a chance to focus on fine lines. In a reference photo Elliot wears a fringed leather jacket, cowboy hat and sports a salt-and-pepper beard.
“Mae, you really nailed the beard,” Windberg said. Borak was concerned the hat proportions were off, but Windberg used a paintbrush handle to show her that, based on her reference photo, her proportions were right on and that she should keep adding detail to the painting.
“We love having Michael’s workshops here,” Borak said, “We already have plans for him to be back in April of 2023.”
Windberg will be back for more workshops and you can find out when by visiting the El Campo Art Association website, www.elcampoartassociation.com, along with a schedule of classes offered for adults and children and news of upcoming events. You can reach the association at 979-541-0911 or elcampoartassociation@gmail.com.
