The El Campo Art Association will host the annual art show from June 4 through June 5 at the El Campo Civic Center with proceeds supporting scholarships for high school seniors art show later in June.
Paintings, craft projects and all other entries will be received on Friday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No entries accepted after 6 p.m.
Divisions will include Adult Art, Adult Photography & Adult Crafts, Youth Art (4 divisions), Youth Photography and Youth Crafts.
Rosettes will be given for Best of Show, 2nd Best, 3rd Best and Honorable Mention. For more info contact Bonnie Johnson at 210-392-5789 or Lavon Sanders at 979-543-5538.
