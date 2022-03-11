All El Campo High School students taking the state CNA test this semester have passed and earned their certification.
The Allied Health class CNA program began the year with 22 students. At semester’s end, 20 had mastered the requirements to sit for the state exam and all passed.
The CNA class is under the direction of Kaydi Kacer/RN—Health Science instructor.
CNA hours are taught by Erica Washington of Genesis Education & Training in Wharton. The CTE program is under the direction of Todd Fuechec.
Students are required to attend 60 hours of lecture and 40 hours of lab time to hone their skills.
The community has benefited from the influx of new graduates. Currently three students are working as CNAs at Garden Villa Nursing Home, while three others are employed by El Campo Memorial Hospital to handle COVID-19 screening.
For the past three years, the hospital has sponsored 10 scholarships to help offset costs and make the program available to students at no charge.
Students are required to pay a deposit which is refunded if they pass the exam. Sponsorships are $730/student and are available by contacting Kacer at kkacer@ricebirds.net.
