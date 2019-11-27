Members of Comfort Wood Chapter, NSDAR began their Nov. 14 meeting in the Historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Wharton. Hostesses were Sarah Wilkins and Sarah Hudgins, whose home was the setting for the business meeting and refreshments.
On the stage, Wilkins titled the program “Historic Wharton Plaza Theatre; Playwrights and Ghosts.” She shared the history of the Plaza Theatre and it’s progression to the playhouse of today. She then introduced Jami Hughes, a director at Wharton County Junior College who also serves on the Plaza board of directors.
Hughes presented the reading “A Coffin in Egypt,” a play by Horton Foote, a Whartonian playwright who also was inducted into the Film Hall of Fame. The setting was Egypt, Glen Flora and fictional Harrison, Texas – based on a true story, which was made more special when member Betty Parr Muegge talked about her experiences of “happenings” there.
After the reading, members were enlightened by Wilkins as she shared some ghost stories of the theatre. She had a publication on ghosts in Texas and shared three stories that people wrote about ghost sightings and experiences at the Plaza Theatre. She then shared her own story. As she invited others to share their ghost experiences, three people volunteered their stories.
The group was given a tour of the workings behind the curtain and prop rooms by Wilkins and Hughes.
Members then traveled to the home of Hudgins, whose home is near Foote’s Wharton home.
Regent Nancy Kacal called the meeting to order with the opening ritual was assisted by Linda Runnells, acting in the absence of Chaplain Gentra Barnhill. Guests were Cindy Kloesel, Meryl Hudgins, granddaughter of Runnells and Bill Sanders, liaison of Sons of the American Revolution, Cradle of Texas Chapter.
Reports from officers and committee chairs were given. Of special interest was a report from the member Glenell Wenglar who serves as chair of the Wreaths Across America on behalf of the group. She reported collections for wreaths have surpassed last year. The deadline to order is Nov. 26. She encouraged each member to purchase a wreath or a donation to purchase a wreath, all in the attempt for each veteran’s grave to have a wreath.
Hudgins, community service chair, submitted her committee’s choice for the group’s community service award recipient, which was unanimously approved.
Pam Poncik, chair of project patriot, sent her report that she will be filling six boxes for mailing to military and members are contributing items and money towards mailings.
Thank you notes were read from one of the recipients of a project patriot box, Connor Hood and another from Hudgins thanking Comfort Wood Chapter for their participation in the Justin Hurst Memorial Highway ceremony. Secretary Hazel Foltyn gave her report. Women’s Issues Chair Laura Smith gave a report on domestic violence, which is being emphasized during the month of November. She also shared information about apps for phones to track a family member and the Bsafe Program.
Linda Bubela, national defense chair, gave a report on “Reflection on the bombing of Pearl Harbor – Was God with America on the day?”
Comfort Wood members will meet for treat Jan. 9, at 12:30 p.m. at Glory Bean Restaurant in East Bernard.
