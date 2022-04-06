Passover is steeped in tradition. Many of these traditions involve symbolic foods which tell the story of the Israelites and their miraculous exodus from Egyptian slavery.
One such food is charoset (also spelled haroset), which symbolizes the mortar the Israelites used to build bricks when they were slaves in Egypt. Charoset is a fruit relish used on small sandwiches made from matzoh and bitter herbs. The bittersweet taste is supposed to teach the bitterness of bondage and the sweetness of freedom.
Passover celebrants can make their own charoset by following this recipe, courtesy of Israel My Glory magazine.
Charoset
Makes 15 tablespoons
1 large apple, any variety
1⁄2 cup chopped nuts
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Small amount of lemon juice (optional)
The easiest method is to put the apples and nuts into a food processor and pulse until finely diced. Sprinkle enough lemon juice on the mixture to keep the apples from turning brown. Then mix in the other ingredients. Some people also mix in a little grape juice or wine. The recipe is very forgiving, so the measurements do not have to be exact.
