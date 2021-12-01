Christmas preparation is officially in full swing and with it bringing the flurry of activity that comes with the gift-giving season. Wharton County Toys for Tots urges citizens to remember those in need and truly make this a season of giving by providing local children with a Christmas to remember.
“Toys for Tots helps the community through the efforts and support of local volunteers and the generosity of the people within Wharton county themselves. By asking for donations Toys for Tots helps people feel better about themselves and the ability that they are able to give and help someone local in this very county this Christmas. Toys for Tots also helps the people of this county that may be experiencing troubled times or having problems making ends meet by providing toys for their kids this Christmas season,” Wharton County Toys for Tots Coordinator Steve Lyford said.
10,067 toys were distributed to children in Wharton County last year alone and organizers hope to top that number for 2021.
“Kids that are helped by Toys for Tots receive two or three toys and stocking stuffers for Christmas and the goal of Toys for Tots is that by blessing these kids they will grow to become responsible and generous adults and citizen and that they may bless future generations,” Lyford said.
“Last year was our best year yet and we hope to keep doing better each year. The number of kids is growing each year,” Volunteer Amber England said.
There are a multitude of things you can do to help sustain the efforts of Toys for Tots. There will be Short Stacks with Santa at 9 a.m Saturday morning to El Campo Bowling Center, 806 West Loop. Bring the whole family and enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and get a picture with Santa. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $6 for adults and $4 for children age three and up. All proceeds go directly to purchasing gifts for local children.
After you get your fill of pancakes, get a look at the Truckers for Tots parade and show. This unique addition to the Toys for Tots concept gets the Wharton County trucking community together to support children.
For the sixth year in a row a convoy of semi trucks will parade through town, following a route along highway 71, around the loop and ending at the El Campo Bowling Center during the pancake breakfast. Once there, the trucks will be judged, prizes awarded and patrons can check out the big rigs.
“It’s by far our largest fundraiser for Toys for Tots each year,” England said of the Truckers for Tots parade.
The big truck event was created by trucker Jesse Lee who, along with his wife Crystal, wanted to find a way they could help the children of the community. Just 23 trucks participated in 2015, but that number has more than doubled in recent years.
“The trucking community is like a family. It’s fun for the truckers and fun for the kids.” Lee said.
If you’re interested in helping judge truck entries, contact Crystal Lee at 979-320-7512.
Other ways to support Toys for Tots include donations and volunteering. Donate unwrapped toys to the bins placed around town before the Dec, 10th cutoff. The Leader - News office has one, as well as many other local businesses.
Volunteers are also needed Dec. 10th to help retrieve donation bins and sort toys at the Boys and Girls Club. Then, on Dec. 11th helpers are needed to assist families when they come to pick up toys. Contact Amber England at 979-320-9860 to volunteer.
“The volunteers are crucial to making Toys for Tots a success, their hard work and hours spent; collecting toys, sorting through toys, raising funds, and handing out toys help to bless the lives of thousands of kids in the Wharton county area. Without the volunteers Toys for Tots would not be able to function and there would be thousands of kids left without a Christmas in this county,” Lyford said.
Monetary donations may also be sent care of Steve Lyford to First Baptist Church El Campo, 206 Depot St. Visit el-campo-tx.toysfortots.org to make a monetary donation online or find a list of toy donation sites.
Wharton County residents who wish to register to receive toys through the program may sign up at el-campo-tx.toysfortots.org before the Dec. 6th cutoff.
