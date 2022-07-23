The Space Cowboys Minor League Team sent their representatives to the El Campo Branch Library Thursday morning.  Orion, the mascot for the team, came down to encourage children to read for fun and knowledge.  There were approximately 34 children and adults at the library to enjoy the morning. The team brought free tickets to give away to program attendees and took the time to take photographs with the children and adults.

