The Space Cowboys Minor League Team sent their representatives to the El Campo Branch Library Thursday morning. Orion, the mascot for the team, came down to encourage children to read for fun and knowledge. There were approximately 34 children and adults at the library to enjoy the morning. The team brought free tickets to give away to program attendees and took the time to take photographs with the children and adults.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Garden Club’s choice, cottage done right
- Suspect sues after chase
- ECISD looking for answers
- El Campo PD investigates cash missing from school
- PENDING – Sheryl Osina Treadwell
- ECISD preliminary tax rate unchanged
- ECISD offering kids summer meals
- City receives millions for projects
- Beto makes El Campo stop on campaign tour
- Levan Marshall Jr • Sept. 16, 1958 - July 12, 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.