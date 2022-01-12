The Texas Retired Teachers Association of Wharton County met Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Heritage Center in El Campo. President Stan Labay of El Campo opened the meeting at 10:30 am.
Mike Henderson of Wharton was welcomed as a guest.
Bob Callaghan, Superintendent of El Campo ISD, described the programs in place at all campuses to support teachers. They include teacher leaders and instructional coaches. In addition, he described the COVID prevention precautions taken on campuses.
Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar presented an informative program on personal safety. Srubar talked about ways of lessening the threat of fraud and scams.
“Property crimes are down in the county, yet serious crimes, including murder, are up in the county and most were committed by individuals under the age of 24,” he said. He also spoke of the lack of new recruits to the Law Enforcement program at Wharton County Junior College.
The membership approved placing a statement of appreciation for the sheriff’s department in the three county newspapers.
The president’s report included that the state convention of TRTA will be April 11 - 13, 2022 in Dallas; Tish McAlister, Betty Hill, and Frances Ziegenhals agreed to serve on the nominating committee.
Jeannette Macha gave a meaningful presentation on the joy of simple living.
“Decluttering is an excellent exercise for our brains,” Macha said.
JoAnn Cowan, Informative/Protective committee chairman, spoke of dietary supplement scams such as free trial offers, only paying shipping, which entails giving the company ones credit card number. Some supplements may not be up to standard and be laced with illegal substances.
Seven members were winners of door prizes secured by the members from El Campo.
A silent auction was held. Door prizes were distributed. Jim Murrile blessed the food when the meeting was adjourned. All then enjoyed a catered meal.
