Mark and Judy Sablatura’s front porch is the place to sit if you want to admire the El Campo Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for April.
Residing on Hancock Lane, the Sablaturas have lived there since 1987 and worked with Becca Socha of Texas Coast Yard Maintenance to create a beautifully landscaped front yard.
“We were very surprised and excited,” being chosen for the honor, Judy Sablatura said, “We recently installed new flower beds with rock borders.”
Sablatura also had old boxwood shrubs removed and replaced with white gardenia shrubs, some blue plumbago, purple sage, pink and purple petunias and blue daze flowers. Flax lily plants provide even more color, along with two large pots of hot pink geraniums flanking the front doors.
The Sablaturas are adding new flower beds to both sides of their front yard, also with rock borders.
“This is a new interest for us. We are learning as we go,” Sablatura said. “Mark retired from YK Communications several years ago and particularly enjoys sitting in the rocking chair on the front porch to admire our progress,” she added.
The rocking chairs belonged to Mark’s parents and the geraniums and petunias were common in Judy’s mom’s flower beds.
Judy is a registered nurse and works full time at Matagorda Regional Medical Center as Director of Education. She really enjoys planning the next stages of the transformation.
“Becca Socha designed the flower beds and recommended the lower maintenance plants to suit our lifestyle,” Sablatura said. “We started our changes early and the difference is noticeable.”
Judy said she’d like to incorporate caladiums in the future, and pink azaleas will be added to the side flower beds.
“I look to neighbors and friends that have been selected for this honor for tips and advice when it comes to gardening and landscaping,” she added.
The Sablaturas will be on the porch admiring their winning landscape while they plan for the future of their yard.
