The Young Family Foundation recently awarded six scholarships to 2022 graduates from Ganado, Louise, and El Campo High Schools. This makes 122 scholarships since the Foundation was established in 2000. The foundation’s focus is to foster the benefits of higher education. Each of the 2022 scholarship recipients will receive $2,000 per semester for 8 consecutive semesters (a total of $16,000), helping them obtain a college degree and achieve their individual career goals.
The 2022 scholarships recipients are:
Haley Tupa, El Campo H.S.
Haley will be attending Wharton County Junior College to finish her basic courses and then transfer to Texas A&M University where she plans to major in Agricultural Communications with a minor in Journalism. Haley expressed that through the many school clubs that she was a part of, she found that writing comes naturally, and she is able to express her thoughts in words and share those with people around her.
Kate Smith, Ganado H.S.
Kate will pursue a degree in Kinesiology with a concentration in Applied Exercise Physiology at Texas A&M University. After she obtains her Bachelor’s degree, she plans to attend Physical Therapy school to become a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Kate wants to be able to aid individuals through rehabilitation.
Joshua Fowler, Ganado H.S.
Joshua will be studying Finance and Business as part of the May’s Business School at Texas A&M University. Joshua wants to obtain his securities license after graduation to become an investor/stockbroker. He wants to ultimately help small-town, rural workers create wealth.
Cameryn Webernick, Ganado H.S.
Cameryn will pursue a degree in Psychology at Texas A&M University to become a physiologist. She wants to help anyone with any psychological problems that people are facing in our world. Cameryn decided to become a physiologist in the hopes to help and create a happier and healthier society.
Ana Garrett, Louise H.S.
Ana will be attending Texas A&M University to study Economics. Her interest in Economics sparked because of her high school Economics class and her interest in business and finance. After college, she plans on pursuing a career in the business industry.
Savannah Morton, Louise H.S.
Savannah is undecided as to which school she will attend, but she has been accepted at Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University – Kingsville, and Houston Baptist University. She will be studying Social Work and Criminal Justice. Savannah wants to give a voice to people who do not necessarily have one and help transition people back into their normal lives.
