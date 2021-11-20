It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. It is a special day to give thanks for the joys and blessings bestowed in our lives. This is an important celebration, and to remember we always have something to be thankful for, even though we are met with struggles and challenges. Take advantage of opportunities to Pay It Forward, volunteer for a project or program you are passionate for, see what you can do to help others. This is what brings out the best in us and remember, we make a life by what we give. As we approach Thanksgiving, the Chamber Staff wishes everyone a blessed weekend with friends and family.
Small Business Saturday
The Chamber is proud to be a 2021 Small Business Saturday Neighborhood Champion! The event is co-sponsored by the City Development Corporation. Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 27th. It is vital to our community to support our independent small businesses, and this day was established to promote this movement and celebrate our small businesses. We will be doing the #ShopElCampo Passport again! Passports will be available at each participating merchant. When making purchases, participating businesses will stamp your card. When you secure 5 or more stamps on your passport, turn in to the Chamber for your chance to win merchant gift certificates donated by the participating retailers.
We encourage everyone to SHOP LOCAL - SHOP EL CAMPO. As a supporter of our local merchants and small businesses, the El Campo Chamber of Commerce is proud to support this movement. Please continue to patron our local businesses not only through the holiday season, but year round. Where we shop, where we eat and have fun, all of this makes our community home. Shop El Campo, Shop Local. Support Small Business.
Christmas Mall
Our 34th Annual Christmas Mall will be Saturday, Dec. 4th and Sunday, Dec. 5th at the El Campo Civic Center. There will be tons of vendor booths with arts, crafts, woodwork, yard decor, jewelry, Christmas decorations, holiday goodies, treats and much much more! We do have a couple of booth spaces available, so call the Chamber today to book your space! Door prize drawings every hour! Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children under 12 and under 5 is free. Ticket is good for both days! We are currently booking entertainment for both days. If your dance group, church group or other organization is interested in performing at the Christmas Mall please call 979-543-2713.
Christmas Parade
We invite you to bring the family out to the 34th Annual Christmas Parade 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2nd. This year’s theme is “El Campo Country Christmas”. Entries must be turned in to the Chamber office by Monday, Nov. 29th. Join us in downtown Evans Park where KULP 1390 AM will be broadcasting live. Judges will also be located at Evans Park rating the entries as they pass by.
Shop Hop
We are proud to be hosting our 13th Annual Shop Hop Tuesday, Nov. 30th! Participating merchants will be open celebrating the Shop Hop 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. offering specials and refreshments! Shop these exclusive merchants for Christmas gifts, seasonal decorations and services. Shoppers will be entered to win gift certificates donated by our participating merchants! We will be awarding $650 in merchant gift certificates!
We invite you to SHOP EL CAMPO EARLY for all of your holiday gifts and seasonal decorations! Enjoy the Shop Hop and check out what our merchants have to offer! It is always a fun time to get a group together and shop ‘til you drop! Please continue to patron our local businesses not only through the holiday season, but year round. It is important to support our neighbors and keep our dollars at home. Shop El Campo, Shop Local. Support Small Business.
