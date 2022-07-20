AUSTIN, Texas – The Lower Colorado River Authority recently awarded more than $815,000 in Community Development Partnership Program grants for a wide range of projects across LCRA’s wholesale electric, water and transmission service areas.
The grants will help fund 36 community projects, including a $20,000 grant to the Boling District Improvement Association for the Boling Community Center, and a $24,871 grant to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department in Colorado County for a new cardiac defibrillator.
LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson said the grants help support important community projects that otherwise may not be funded.
“These projects contribute to the health, safety and development of local communities,” Wilson said. “Whether it’s providing new rescue equipment for first responders or replacing an outdated playscape at a community park, these projects help improve lives and support communities across the LCRA service territory.’’
Fifteen projects will support first responders by providing personal protective equipment, emergency vehicles and additional critical resources such as rescue tools and transport ventilators.
“First responders need protective gear, reliable equipment and fully functional vehicles ready to go at a moment’s notice, and LCRA is proud to assist,” Wilson said. “These grants will help first responders act quickly and operate safely as they work to protect their communities.”
Some of the 36 grants awarded in the most recent grant cycle are:
BASTROP: A $15,900 grant from LCRA and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative to Bastrop County First Responders for two new heart monitors to improve emergency care for cardiac patients.
BASTROP: A $19,429 grant from LCRA and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative to Heart of the Pines Volunteer Fire Department for a dozen sets of new personal protective equipment and a fire-rescue saw.
BLANCO: A $25,000 grant from LCRA and Pedernales Electric Cooperative to the First Baptist Church of Blanco for new playground equipment at a centrally located community park.
BOLING: A $20,000 grant from LCRA to the Boling District Improvement Association for improvements to the Boling Community Center in Wharton County.
BRADY: A $25,000 grant from LCRA and the City of Brady for new playground equipment for the Brady Independent School District.
BRADY: A $4,762 grant from LCRA and the City of Brady for a new ice machine for the McCulloch County Resource Center, where the Salvation Army provides food and drinks to members of the public and to first responders during emergencies.
BRENHAM: A $24,720 grant from LCRA and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative to the Gay-Mound-Cedar Hill Volunteer Fire Department, located in Washington County, for several new self-contained breathing apparatuses.
BROWNWOOD: A $12,619 grant from LCRA to the Brownwood Fire Department for a set of specialized rescue jacks.
CLYDE: A $25,000 grant from LCRA to Citizens Emergency Medical Service, a nonprofit ambulance service, for a pair of transport ventilators.
COLEMAN: A $20,878 grant from LCRA to the Coleman County Youth Activity Center for upgrades to the HVAC system and energy-efficient lighting at the Bill Franklin Community Center.
COLUMBUS: A $24,168 grant from LCRA to the Nesbitt Memorial Library Foundation for renovations to a kitchenette in a much-used community room at the public library.
COMFORT: A $24,993 grant from LCRA and Bandera Electric Cooperative to Comfort Youth Baseball for new energy-efficient lighting at playing fields and a public playground in Kerr County.
CROSS PLAINS: A $20,000 grant from LCRA to the City of Cross Plains for new playground equipment and additional park amenities at the Cross Plains Community Center.
CUERO: An $18,768 grant from LCRA and the City of Cuero for two new self-contained breathing apparatuses for the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department.
DALE: A $16,476 grant from LCRA and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative to the Dale Volunteer Fire Department in Caldwell County for new battery-operated rescue tools.
EARLY: A $50,000 grant from LCRA to the City of Early for construction of a trailhead with lighting, a walkway, educational signage and an outdoor classroom in the new Early Town Center Park and Pond recreation area.
GARWOOD: A $24,871 grant from LCRA to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department in Colorado County for a new cardiac defibrillator.
GIDDINGS: An $11,349 grant from LCRA and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative to Lee County Amateur Radio Emergency Services for new radio communications equipment.
GOLIAD: A $4,935 grant from LCRA to the Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Department in Goliad County for new personal protective gear and additional emergency equipment.
GRANITE SHOALS: A $25,000 grant from LCRA and Pedernales Electric Cooperative to the City of Granite Shoals to remodel the public restrooms at Bluebriar Park, including adding a shower and a drinking fountain.
All grants awarded can be found at https://www.lcra.org/news/news-releases/lcra-awards-more-than-815000-in-community-grants/
CDPP grants are awarded twice a year for capital projects for volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, cities and counties, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other tax-exempt non-profit organizations. Applications for the next round of grants will be available at lcra.org/cdpp on July 1 and are due by midnight on July 31.
