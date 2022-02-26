Louise senior makes history

Louise High School senior Ana Garrett is awarded a $10,000 scholarship for her and her team’s work, placing first in the San Antonio Floriculture contest at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
Achieving high point individual for this contest, Garrett is the first participant in Louise FFA history to receive the award.
Garrett, in her second full year on the team excelled in the contest which consisted of identifying plants and tools used in the floral industry and two knowledge-based tests.
This FFA career development event requires students to compete with schools of similar size as well as larger schools.
Garrett said she couldn’t have done this without the support of her committed team. The five team members worked together seamlessly and had the most fun this season, she added. All of the team members were seniors this year.
