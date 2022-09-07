Six teams from the El Campo Middle School chapter of Technology Student Association (TSA) competed in four events at regional competition in February, eventually placing 10th in national competition.
During regionals, Eliska Shumbera placed 5th in the “Off the Grid” competition, “Video Game Design” team of Cooper Sherwood and Jackson Clapp placed 2nd in the “Construction Challenge” team of Eliska Shumbera and Michelle Villanueva placed 1st. The team of Jackson Clapp and Eliska Shumbera placed 1st in the “Problem Solving” competition. Student winners from the regional Video Game Design, Construction Challenge and Problem Solving events qualified to advance to state level in April.
At the state competition in Fort Worth, Eliska Shumbera and Jackson Clapp placed 9th in “Problem Solving” competition and the Construction Challenge team of Eliska Shumbera and Michelle Villanueva placed 3rd. The Construction Challenge team advanced to nationals in Dallas, June 26 - June 30.
“Nationals was awesome with our students competing with students from all over the country as well as from Germany and Turkey,” said ECMS teacher Holly Guthrie. Guthrie teaches Technology Applications at the school and mentors students for the TSA competitions.
Middle school student team of Eliska Shumbera and Michelle Villanueva researched and developed a robot to save people who don’t watch for traffic when crossing roads. The robot detects vehicles coming into the intersection and warns people that they are in danger.
“We made semifinals for the first time in our chapter’s history,” she said, adding “sadly though, we didn’t make top three to bring home a trophy, but we were still very proud of all that was accomplished by this team.”
Shumbera and Villanueva took 10th place in the national competition for Construction Challenge and the El Campo Middle School chapter was recognized with the Chapter Excellence Award for middle school.
