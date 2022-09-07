Six teams from the El Campo Middle School chapter of Technology Student Association (TSA) competed in four events at regional competition in February, eventually placing 10th in national competition.

During regionals, Eliska Shumbera placed 5th in the “Off the Grid” competition, “Video Game Design” team of Cooper Sherwood and Jackson Clapp placed 2nd in the “Construction Challenge” team of Eliska Shumbera and Michelle Villanueva placed 1st. The team of Jackson Clapp and Eliska Shumbera placed 1st in the “Problem Solving” competition. Student winners from the regional Video Game Design, Construction Challenge and Problem Solving events qualified to advance to state level in April.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.