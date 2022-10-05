Raising Domestic Violence Awareness

Mayor Chris Barbee reads the proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the Sept. 26 meeting with (l-r) Crisis Center Outreach Manager Samantha Counts and representatives Desiree Viesca, Amber England and Ashley Danna.

The Crisis Center of Matagorda and Wharton Counties provides free and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

During the month of October, The Crisis Center will be promoting public awareness of domestic violence.

