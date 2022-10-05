The Crisis Center of Matagorda and Wharton Counties provides free and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.
During the month of October, The Crisis Center will be promoting public awareness of domestic violence.
On October 13th, the Crisis Center will host “Walk a Mile in their Shoes” in support of victims and survivors.
On October 20th, The Crisis Center asks the citizens of the City of El Campo to participate in Go Purple Day by wearing purple on that day to show support for survivors and victims of domestic violence.
In the City of El Campo in recognition of the important work done by survivors, domestic violence programs and victim service providers, I urge all citizens to actively participate in the scheduled activities and programs sponsored by “The Crisis Center of Wharton County” and other community organizations to work toward the elimination of domestic violence.
WHEREAS, Domestic violence remains a pervasive issue across Wharton County, the United Sates and the world with implications for personal and community health.
WHEREAS, Domestic violence does not discriminate and touches all communities regardless of age, race, disability, gender identity, or socioeconomic status; and
WHEREAS, Domestic Violence Awareness Month is nationally recognized every October, and first began by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as a Day of Unity to connect women’s advocates across the country.
WHEREAS, The Crisis Center of Matagorda and Wharton County is dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence by providing free and confidential services such as: advocacy, education, shelter and resources. In the past year, the Crisis Center provided services to 397 new clients and provided 9,432 nights of shelter to adults and children.
WHEREAS, Research shows that by creating communities where people are connected, supportive and care for one another, we can reduce incidents of domestic violence. The City of El Campo encourages members of the community to work together to increase domestic violence awareness; and
WHEREAS, During October, the Crisis Center will be promoting public awareness of domestic violence. On October 13th, the Center will host “Walk a Mile in their Shoes” in support of victims and survivors. On October 20th, we ask the citizens of El Campo to participate in Purple Thursday or “Go Purple Day”. On this day, everyone is encouraged to wear purple as a symbol of courage, survival and personal dedication to domestic violence awareness.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Chris Barbee, by the authority vested in me as Mayor of the City of El Campo, Texas, do hereby proclaim the Month of October 2022 “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” in El Campo, Texas.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the o fficial seal of the City of El Campo, Texas to be affixed on this 26th day of September 2022.
It would be signed by Chris Barbee, the mayor.
