Library Notes by Donna Merta

Is your calendar filling up? With the spring season, little league and special teams’ baseball are warming up and getting ready. Track and field events are happening everywhere. Golf clubs are being swung and swimmers are jumping back in the pools.

In addition to all these sports, we are looking forward to the fair and all its competitions – goats, steers, broilers, ag mechanics, home economics and so many more. There is that marvelous fun carnival and all the ag adventure displays to enjoy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.