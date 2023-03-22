Is your calendar filling up? With the spring season, little league and special teams’ baseball are warming up and getting ready. Track and field events are happening everywhere. Golf clubs are being swung and swimmers are jumping back in the pools.
In addition to all these sports, we are looking forward to the fair and all its competitions – goats, steers, broilers, ag mechanics, home economics and so many more. There is that marvelous fun carnival and all the ag adventure displays to enjoy.
With such a variety of activities going on, sometimes a person can feel like a top – just spinning and spinning, trying to keep up with it all. Don’t stress. It will all be great and somehow, some way, everything will fall into place and everyone will be where they need to be, when they need to be.
At the El Campo Branch Library, things are beginning to fall into place for our spring and summer events.
On Thursday, March 30, the library will have a special guest, Mr. Peter Rabbit. The Easter Bunny will be in the library from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. to visit with children, share goodies bags and hand out crafts for the children to take home.
Parents may take photos with the Easter Bunny and their child(ren). With Easter just weeks away, now’s your chance to get that keepsake photo.
As spring showers and sunshine warm up the atmosphere, the Library is hosting DSG Nursery’s presentation of “Color Splash.” This program is geared towards the gardeners who like easy maintenance and brilliant colors that make a statement. DSG brings such a variety of plants that guests at the program can easily visualize how their yards can pop.
The program will be Tuesday, April 4, at 10:00 a.m. in the Mayor’s Room. Come and ponder the endless possibilities you too could create with a few gorgeous plants. Whether you are a boxed flower gardener, pot kind of planter or a flower bed creator, you will find suggestions and choices to make your creative juices stir.
The Wharton, El Campo, East Bernard and Louise libraries will be closed for Easter on Friday, Saturday and Monday, April 7, 8, and 10. The El Campo Branch Library will reopen on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:30 a.m.
Normal business hours for the El Campo Branch are Monday 9:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday business hours are 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays are 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 pm. If you have any questions about upcoming events or services the library offers, please call at 979-543-2362.
Library staff are eagerly anticipating the approaching summer and all its activities. There will be many different and exciting programs for the children and reading contests for every age. Wheels are in motion for the events of summer.
Easter is just around the corner. I hope you have a wonderful time, sharing memories and stories with family members and friends. Let’s hope we can find all the Easter eggs that are hidden and enjoy some chocolate. Live dangerously - crush that confetti egg on your friend’s head. Laugh much, live joyfully and love wholeheartedly. Happy Easter dear friends.
