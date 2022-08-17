Children are back in school and many parents are looking for healthy lunch options that don’t disrupt the family budget. Courtney Cary, senior registered dietitian in the Department of Medicine – Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Baylor College of Medicine, has some tips for nutritious lunches that stay within your budget.
Whether your children are bringing lunch from home or eating lunch in the school cafeteria, Cary recommends that every lunch be built around foods that will provide sustained energy. With cost being a factor for many, she suggests concentrating on the basic nutritional building blocks – proteins and carbohydrates.
• High-Fiber carbohydrates: whole wheat bread, brown rice, whole wheat pasta, beans and fruit
• Lean proteins: canned chicken and tuna, boiled eggs, lean deli meat or yogurt
“As long as there’s a protein and a carbohydrate in your child’s lunch, they will be set up for a successful day,” Cary said. “Carbohydrates give us energy and proteins keep us full.”
Sandwiches can be a great option for cost-effective nutrition. Whole wheat bread provides the fiber and carbohydrates for sustained energy and sandwich fillings like peanut butter and jelly or turkey provide protein and help children feel full.
Cut costs with healthy canned foods
Some canned foods can provide the same nutritional value as fresh food, and they are a good way to save money. Low-sodium soups and fruits and vegetables packed in water are recommended.
“Canned products are picked at peak ripeness and canned immediately, which preserves the nutritional factor,” Cary said. “You’re not sacrificing vitamins and minerals with canned foods.”
Make every meal a balanced meal
No matter what your meal planning budget amounts to, every meal should be balanced. It is possible to achieve that balance, even with picky eaters. For example, Cary recommends adding cottage cheese to mac and cheese to pack in more protein. If the school cafeteria menu calls for pizza for lunch, sending along a side of yogurt with your child is a good way to incorporate more protein. Be sure your child is staying hydrated with sugar-free drinks – which also helps avoid the sugar crash some children experience in the afternoon.
“All foods belong in our diet, but we need to view them as energy,” Cary said. “For lunch, parents should look for foods that provide the most sustained energy to get their kids through the school day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.