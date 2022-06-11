Taiton Extension Education Club members discussed membership participation at its June 8 meeting at the Taiton Parish Hall.
Gracie Priesmeyer, a 73-year TEEC member is an example of what membership is all about. Priesmeyer joined the club in its infancy and has served on committees, as an officer and a hostess. She was honored at the 2021 Wharton County Extension Education Association Awards Banquet for her service to the organization.
A large group of Wharton County 4-H members are participating in State Roundup at Texas A& M University. One member placed third in the Fashion Category.
The birthday honoree was Lillian Bartek. Names were drawn for door prizes. Hostesses La Verne Cochrum, Georgia Henderson, Rose Peikert and Kathryn Sellers served lunch.
Announcements:
June 10–11 • Heritage Center Summer Sale 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
June 11 • Farmer’s Market Alamo Park 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 11 • Louise Altar Society Bake Sale at Sablatura’s.
Aug. 10 • Meeting, games party and ice cream social 10 a. m.
Sept. 15 • Deadline for scholarship applicants.
