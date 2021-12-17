For El Campo native Jan Johnson music is a way of life, especially sharing music through instruction. For the past 35 years, Johnson has been teaching El Campo youngsters how to play piano.
Johnson taught music in El Campo ISD for 40 years. Almost yearly, except when her own children were young, Johnson taught private piano lessons in her extra time. Upon retiring four years ago, she continued her work with the children of El Campo.
“It’s the perfect retirement job,” Johnson said. “I consider myself full with 15 students even though I currently have 18.”
Some students have been taking lessons with Johnson for 10 years or more, like Ella Rod and Claire Crowell.
“Families who find the ways and the means to give their children piano lessons are giving them an incredible gift. It’s not even all about music - though science tells how much the brain develops as the result of such study. It’s about working through a process, doing hard things, being thrilled when everything goes well and enduring when it does not,” Johnson said.
“This week through their performances the musicians were able to give a gift back to their families,” Johnson said. Many of her students performed recitals this week showcasing their talents and what they’ve learned under Johnson’s tutelage in the common space at Cotton Bistro at 71, 1201 N. Mechanic.
Johnson has worked with many of the same dedicated students consistently over the years and cherishes the relationships she’s built over that time.
“Piano people are busy people. The musicians who performed this week are also ball players of every sport, scouts, band members, swim team members, cheerleaders, active in FFA, actors and even students of martial arts. Two of my students last year were Eagle Scouts, and several who have taken lessons with me and other piano teachers in town were valedictorians. Watching these young people grow, mature and excel has blessed me in so many ways. I’m thrilled to be a part of their life stories,” Johnson said.
