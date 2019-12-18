Colorful fall blooms line the beds along the front sidewalk leading to the front porch of Richard and Claudia Raun’s home. The couple, who do a portion of the maintenance, were selected as the El Campo Garden Club’s December Yard of the Month. Making the selection were Garden Club members Nancy Kacal and Joy Roppolo.
“We were surprised and very honored,” Claudia said.
The Rauns have lived at 805 Pecan for the past 35 years. Richard does the mowing two times a week while the couple obtained the help of Becca Socha and the Texas Coast Yard Maintenance for other details.
They also rely on expert advice from Leon Macha, who is a consulting certified horticulturist/arborist with 40 plus years of experience in our region.
Some of the changes made of the course of over 30 decades have been the removal of trees, adding flower beds and putting in a sprinkler system.
Their favorite place for relaxation is the backyard where their grandchildren spend time playing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.