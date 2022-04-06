Money Makers

The big winners here brought in the most money: front row (l-r), Denim Litton, Weston Williams, Pierson Prasek, Wyatt Prasek, Case Janssen, Benjamin Harris. Back row: Acey Srubar, Evelyn Harris, Isabel Wiese, Allie Zalman, Luke Dornak, Annie Aertker. Not pictured Barrett Pratka.

 Contributed Photo

St. Philip Catholic School recently held our annual Read A Thon to benefit the school Endowment Fund.  During a 15-day period, students read a total of 128,430 minutes and raised over $36,000!  Grades PK3-8 participated.

TOP READERS:

Pre K – 3: Caroline Neiderhiser

Pre K – 4: Avionna Marek

Kindergarten: Paige Bard/Cameron Reck

1st Grade: Destin Litton

2nd Grade: Kyla Perez

3rd Grade: Will Bowers

4th Grade: Alli Koudela

5th Grade: Abigail Garrett

6th Grade: Cade Konarik

7th Grade: Abby Wallis

8th Grade: Leonardo Perez

TOP MONEY MAKERS:

4th Grade: Wyatt Prasek

4th Grade: Pierson Prasek

5th Grade: Isabel Wiese

4th Grade: Evelyn Harris

3rd Grade: Weston Williams

8th Grade: Allie Zalman

Kindergarten: Case Janssen

7th Grade: Luke Dornak

4th Grade: Annie Aertker

2nd Grade: Barrett Pratka

PreK 3: Denim Litton

PreK 4: Benjamin Harris

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.