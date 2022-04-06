St. Philip Catholic School recently held our annual Read A Thon to benefit the school Endowment Fund. During a 15-day period, students read a total of 128,430 minutes and raised over $36,000! Grades PK3-8 participated.
TOP READERS:
Pre K – 3: Caroline Neiderhiser
Pre K – 4: Avionna Marek
Kindergarten: Paige Bard/Cameron Reck
1st Grade: Destin Litton
2nd Grade: Kyla Perez
3rd Grade: Will Bowers
4th Grade: Alli Koudela
5th Grade: Abigail Garrett
6th Grade: Cade Konarik
7th Grade: Abby Wallis
8th Grade: Leonardo Perez
TOP MONEY MAKERS:
4th Grade: Wyatt Prasek
4th Grade: Pierson Prasek
5th Grade: Isabel Wiese
4th Grade: Evelyn Harris
3rd Grade: Weston Williams
8th Grade: Allie Zalman
Kindergarten: Case Janssen
7th Grade: Luke Dornak
4th Grade: Annie Aertker
2nd Grade: Barrett Pratka
PreK 3: Denim Litton
PreK 4: Benjamin Harris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.