This couple was shooting for a “quaint, country cottage” and it looks like they hit it out of the park. Their unassuming little house on Higbee, here in El Campo, is a picturesque display of country cottage gardening.
David and Dianna Estraca have lived at this residence for two years and have developed a garden worthy of the Yard of the Month award. Pat Holob and Brenda Ogdee, of the El Campo Garden Club, chose this house as the July winner.
“When we got the call that we had been chosen for yard of the month we were just so excited,” Dianna said.
Looking to create that “cottage” garden feel, the couple had fence installed around the perimeter of the property then added a white, picket fence in front separating the road from the front yard. A centerpiece to the picket fence is the arbor supporting the famous Peggy Martin rose – a rose that survived being submerged in seawater for over two weeks after the flooding from Hurricane Katrina.
Adding the fence in front of the house “gave us the space to install a flower bed in front of the fence, a small grass area and white gravel for extra parking,” Dianna said. “Now with the entire property fenced in, we were able to install beds that line the property for the back yard gardens.”
The flower beds consist of climbing roses, drift roses, knock-out roses and David Austin roses. Some are antique roses.
“For height we added more crepe myrtles, a peach tree, fig tree and a lime tree,” she said. The duo also added several flower pots, a swing and outdoor curtains, adding a real cozy feel to the cottage design.
“We plan on adding some flower pots to the side yard and some hanging baskets to the front porch area,” she said, “We are also talking about adding a small outdoor kitchen.”
The key to their garden success? A good irrigation system, enriched organic soil and organic fertilizer are the keys to a happy and successful gardening experience.
After the plant beds and larger plants were installed with a little professional assistance, David and Dianna maintain the garden themselves. A lot of the hard work went into creating the beautiful landscape so that they, their neighbors and even some passersby can enjoy the fruits of their labor.
The landscaped yard includes some special plantings in memory of Irene Estraca, David’s mother.
“This was my mother-in-law’s house, before she passed away,” Dianna said, “We wanted to save as many plants as possible.” They included her plants in the new design adding crepe myrtles, milk weed, Tradescantia zebrina (known colloquially as ‘wandering Jew’) and other roses to new beds and plantings.
A favorite area of the yard is the swing, “Because, from this area, you can see and enjoy all the front yard gardens,” Dianna said.
The couple does seasonal plantings to keep the yard colorful and lush. “In the summer months there are zinnias, vinca, angelonia, verbena, impatiens, begonias, cosmos and pentas,” Dianna said. In winter months they will plant delphinium, petunia, eustoma, dianthus and caladium.
Another secret to their successful cottage garden style: the couple own Earth Creations Landscaping and just celebrated 20 years in business. “It’s been throughout the years that we’ve gained knowledge and experience in this field.”
They will continue to garden and landscape with success by sticking to what they know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.