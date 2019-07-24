Stephen and Debbie Lutringer of Louise announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Marie Lutringer, to Ethan Kyle Zezula, son of Tim and Yvonne Zezula of Hockley.
The bride is a graduate of Louise High School and Texas A&M University. She is employed as a high school science teacher and coach for Louise ISD.
The groom is a graduate of Rosehill Christian School and Texas A&M University. He is employed as a middle school science teacher and coach for Louise ISD.
The couple’s wedding will take place at 2 p.m., Oct. 12, 2019 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje.
