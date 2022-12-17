The Wharton County Czech Heritage Club held their annual Christmas party Dec. 6 at the Taiton Community Center. Turkey and dressing was provided and members brought side dishes and desserts.
Club president Danny Hughes called the meeting to order and led the pledge. Secretary Susan Harrison called roll of officers and directors and read minutes from the last meeting. There were 41 members present.
The treasurer’s report was given by Frank Milder. All members were reminded that yearly dues for 2023 were due. Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved as read.
Thank you notes were acknowledged from families of deceased members Dorothy Kubala, Patsy Miller, Daniel Marek and Peggy Dujyka.
Hughes reported that Bill Raley received the State Deceased Recognition Award.
This chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas will be hosting the spring state membership and genealogy conference on April 22, 2023. Hughes reminded all that committee chairmen will be meeting on Jan. 2, 2023 to discuss plans and come up with a meal menu for the event. Committee chairmen are responsible for soliciting help for the event.
Forms were provided to members interested in making a contribution or memorial to the Czech Heritage Society of Texas for their daily operations - a tax deductible write-off.
Hughes adjourned the meeting after no other business was presented.
Following the meeting, members celebrated birthdays – October: Rich Harrison. November: David Bucek, Rose Marie Bain, Patti Sanders, Henrietta Koester, Barbara Vacek, Paul Joki, Stanley Prochaska, Frank Milder and Susan Harrison. December: Geraldine Socha, Linda Joki, Ken Walla and Danny Hughes.
Door prizes of Christmas poinsettia were won by Victor Balchar, Mary Jane Balchar, Ella Mae Merta, Beverly Pilcik, Fred Vacek, Andy Waligura, David Bucek, Dee Hrncir, Pam Krenek, Ken Walla and Kathy Helterbride.
