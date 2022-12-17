The Wharton County Czech Heritage Club held their annual Christmas party Dec. 6 at the Taiton Community Center. Turkey and dressing was provided and members brought side dishes and desserts.

Club president Danny Hughes called the meeting to order and led the pledge. Secretary Susan Harrison called roll of officers and directors and read minutes from the last meeting. There were 41 members present.

