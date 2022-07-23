Seven-year-old Acey May Srubar of El Campo just received her champion saddle after months of hard work at the Hallettsville Playday Associations annual Playday 2021-2022.
The association held their annual Playday events from September 2021 - February 2022 and awarded the saddle at the May banquet. She just received it last week.
Srubar is a second-grader at St. Philip Catholic School and has been riding since the age of 3. She runs two horses in competitions: Madea, her choice for cloverleaf runs and Frito, the horse she rides in poles and straights.
The young rider competed from September through February and, though the winners were announced in May, she just received her prize saddle last week.
“I’m so proud of all of my grandchildren and Acey won the champion saddle last year as well,” Diann Srubar, her grandmother, said.
Acey is the daughter of Shannon and Amanda Srubar of El Campo.
