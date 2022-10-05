Hey Y’all it’s FALL! Isn’t the weather just glorious? Makes a person step a little livelier as you walk out the door in the mornings. When I open the door and step into the fresh coolness, it makes me smile just a little bigger. Now I realize it won’t stay this way and the temperature is already creeping up on the thermometer but I will savor what I can, while I can. It’s like life – you get joyful, happy times and you commit them to memory so when you are feeling overwhelmed, those memories can sustain you through the tough trials. Fall and winter are my favorite times of year.
A sure sign of fall and Halloween is the annual Great Pumpkin Bash held at the El Campo Branch Library. Forms are available at the library with the guidelines and rules. The pumpkins will be turned in for judging soon. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10 and 11, pumpkins may be turned in for display and judging.
The Great Pumpkin Bash Party will be from 4–6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 and prizes will be awarded at that time. It is a come-and-go event and participants are asked to take their pumpkins home with them this evening. Be sure to stop in next week and admire the great creativity these children exercise and see what great upcoming artists this community has.
Another upcoming event is a seminar on Medicare presented by Alex Rischan, Benefits Counselor for the Area Agency on Aging with the Houston-Galveston Area Council. Rischan comes to the El Campo Library every 3rd Thursday of each month and on Oct. 20 she will be hosting a 10 a.m. seminar for the public, answering general questions. After the seminar, she will meet with patrons who wish to talk to her one-on-one. On Nov. 17, the seminar will be at 2 p.m. On that day, she will be in the library beginning at 10 a.m. to meet with patrons. Open enrollment is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
Early voting will be starting on Oct. 24 and run through Nov. 4, Monday - Friday. The General Elections will be held on Nov. 8. All voting will be held in the Mayor’s Room.
The El Campo Branch Library will once again host its Veteran’s Appreciation for all local veterans and the community. Be sure to save the date, Wednesday, Nov. 9, to come and enjoy a morning of appreciation and fellowship.
So, as the northers bring in the cool fronts and the air turns crisp and refreshing, take time to enjoy the wonderful seasons ahead and don’t fret the small stuff. Let the sights and sounds of fall fill your senses with excitement and happiness. Don’t forget to stock up on great holiday books to cozy up with on the porch swing with a pumpkin latte or a hot chocolate as fall approaches.
