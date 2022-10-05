Library Events For October

Hey Y’all it’s FALL! Isn’t the weather just glorious? Makes a person step a little livelier as you walk out the door in the mornings. When I open the door and step into the fresh coolness, it makes me smile just a little bigger. Now I realize it won’t stay this way and the temperature is already creeping up on the thermometer but I will savor what I can, while I can. It’s like life – you get joyful, happy times and you commit them to memory so when you are feeling overwhelmed, those memories can sustain you through the tough trials. Fall and winter are my favorite times of year.

A sure sign of fall and Halloween is the annual Great Pumpkin Bash held at the El Campo Branch Library. Forms are available at the library with the guidelines and rules. The pumpkins will be turned in for judging soon. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10 and 11, pumpkins may be turned in for display and judging.

