Karson Paul Rucka celebrated his fourth birthday with a dinosaur theme party at his home in El Campo on Sunday, August 14.
Upon arrival, guests entered through a ‘Jurassic Park’ inspired gate. Inside the home dinosaurs roamed free, with a pterodactyl flying around the living room and a large T-Rex bursting through a wall. Dinosaur footprints were spotted on the kitchen floor.
Family and guests were served hot dogs, nachos and frito pies, along with a fruit and vegetable tray. A two tiered cake was decorated with a T-Rex on top.
Guests enjoyed playing on a water slide and breaking open a pinata. Hosting the party were Karson’s parents, Erica Cooper and Craig Rucka.
The birthday boy’s grandparents were his special guests, Paul Hoffmann from Wharton and MaryAnn Rucka from El Campo.
Karson received a wooden train set and an interactive table from his parents.
