Standing Strong In Support Of Others

Ray Kerlick (left) holds the hand of Helen Kerlick, his mother, with Terri Quinn and Jim Kerlick by her side. The brothers Kerlick delivered $5,000 to the Strike Out Parkinson’s fundraiser put on by Terri Quinn at the El Campo Bowling Center in September.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, Terri Quinn of El Campo works to support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

“It’s a challenge living with PD, especially knowing that it will progress over the years,” Quinn said. Parkinson’s is not the same for everyone. Parkinson’s patients don’t necessarily share the same symptoms.

