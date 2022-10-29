Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, Terri Quinn of El Campo works to support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
“It’s a challenge living with PD, especially knowing that it will progress over the years,” Quinn said. Parkinson’s is not the same for everyone. Parkinson’s patients don’t necessarily share the same symptoms.
“I’ve had great success, so far, with my neurologist, and I feel like I’m on a good regimen of medications,” Quinn said, “I’m still able to hide my symptoms, for the most part.”
Parkinson’s is a long-term, degenerative disorder of the central nervous system, and mainly affecting the motor system. Symptoms are often slow to emerge, but as the disease progresses, non-motor symptoms are more common. Tremor, rigidity, slowness of movement, and difficulty with walking are the well-known early symptoms. There is no known cure, and treatments are aimed at reducing the effects of the symptoms. Special diets, medications and sometimes surgery are treatment options, depending on the severity of the symptoms.
Quinn made it her personal goal this year to raise $27,000 and wound up surpassing that, collecting $42,300.
This year, the 4th Annual Strike Out Parkinson’s event drew large crowds. There were 48 sponsors and 18 teams of four bowlers each, and their families and friends shared in the food, merchandise and more.
After surpassing her goal with the fundraising event, the organization received a check for $5,000 from the family of Helen Kerlick and the late Irby Kerlick of Wharton. Brothers Ray and Jim Kerlick made their donation on behalf of their mother, Helen Kerlick, a Parkinson’s patient for 28 years. Their donation brought the total funds raised to $42,300.
“I was honored with the opportunity to meet Helen Kerlick in the fanily home and visit with her family and caretakers,” Quinn said. “She is truly an inspiration to me, and I know she’s touched the lives of many others,” she added.
“The disease has taken away Kerlick’s voice, but she has such a beautiful smile and a positive attitude toward life,” Quinn added.
Six million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease, with 60,000 new cases diagnosed in the U.S. this year alone.
Quinn and Strike Out Parkinson’s have raised a total of $120,059 over the last four years, and she plans to keep up that great work.
