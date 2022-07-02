By Al Dubé
How you decide to make preparations for natural disasters can be a very personal decision, a family decision or even a community decision. The Cross Roads Ham Radio Club of Jackson County prepared for natural disasters with the nationwide community in mind. The CRHRC joined ham radio operators across the nation last weekend to conduct an Amateur Radio Field Day exercise.
Amateur radio, also called Ham Radio, allows people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet.
Chris Faas, vice-president of the club, and at least 16 others set up for the field day at Brackenridge Park in Edna in an effort to promote awareness of the club and get others involved in ham radio operations, while testing their mettle in setting up completely off-grid radio systems that would allow them to establish contact with other radio operators around the nation - and sometimes around the globe.
Field days demonstrate ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create independent communication networks. Despite recent COVID-19 challenges, more than 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated in Field Day 2020 activities worldwide.
Radio operators must be licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and radio clubs like the CRHRC help new members obtain their FCC licenses with test preparation and practical exercises. During the Field Day, Josh Baumgarden Jr., 16-years-old from Mannville, was tested and qualified for his entry-level license.
“We set up power from solar-panels and generators for our radio transmitters and receivers to show that in an emergency, without a grid power source, we can contact and manage communications throughout the nation in times of crisis.” said Faas.
“A lot of people don’t realize that, during the 9/11 crisis, public communication systems were so overwhelmed that a lot of systems went down. FEMA turned to amateur radio operators they brought into ground-zero to keep emergency communications going,” Faas explained.
Club members completed setting up electronics and power systems then began manning the radios and logging contacts with other operators.
Faas explained that the FCC allocates specific sets of bandwidths for specific purposes. Some bands are available for television, public and commercial radio and amateur radio. The amateur radio bands are classified for a variety of radio communication types, including wireless.
“A lot of people don’t realize that there are at least five different radios inside of today’s cellphones,” Faas said. He explained that radio experimentation is what helped create the devices we now can’t live without.
Before the field day ended the club operators had reached 661 contacts in 48 states and Puerto Rico. The number of contacts, visitors and contacts made with Morse code, voice mode and digital mode, all go toward points that will be submitted to the National Association for Amateur Radio for ranking the event. CRHRC will be submitting over 1,900 points for their efforts.
There are over 50,000 amateur radio licenses active in Texas. How many are in Wharton County? Share with us at lifestyle@leader-news.com.
