The VA is inviting the public to attend the Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony at Houston National Cemetery on Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. This will be the first Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery since 2019 and they are looking forward to the local community spreading the word and attending.
The keynote speaker for the event is Phillip Blackmon, radio host of the Phillip Blackmon show.
The cemetery is located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston. The venue is a 419-acre cemetery, dedicated on Dec. 7, 1965, and is located in the northern part of Houston. Since its inception, the cemetery has conducted more than 111,000 interments of veterans and eligible dependents.
Seating is limited for this ceremony so it is suggested that attendees bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Bottled water will be provided to guests. Guests visiting grave sites only and not attending the ceremony are encouraged to visit after 2 p.m. to avoid traffic and congestion.
Assistance will be available for locating grave sites at the administration building and throughout the cemetery. Due to the large volume of visitors on Memorial Day, guests may choose to use the grave locator located at the website prior to their visit. The grave locator can be found here at gravelocator.cem.va.gov.
While this is an outdoor event, all attendees, including media, are encouraged to adhere to local CDC guidelines.
