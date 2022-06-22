WCEC Board Members along with GM/CEO Gary Raybon recently presented CoBank Sharing Success grants to representatives of Danevang, Garwood and El Campo volunteer fire departments. Louise VFD, also a recipient, was not available for the presentation.
CoBank awarded $2,500 each to the Danevang, El Campo, Garwood and Louise volunteer ﬁre departments. WCEC matched the contributions bringing the total for each ﬁre department to $5,000.
