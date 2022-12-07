Decorated To Raise Awareness

Gillen Pest Control changed the livery on one of its trucks to bring awareness to the more than 16,000 deaths attributed to esophageal cancer each year, and to honor veteran employee Brian Redenius.

 Contributed Photo

A deep purple truck roving Wharton, Fort Bend and Matagorda counties’ roads is on a mission to fight the cancer that killed one of the business’ employees.

Esophageal cancer is a largely silent killer, often with no symptoms until it’s well advanced in the body.

