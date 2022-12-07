A deep purple truck roving Wharton, Fort Bend and Matagorda counties’ roads is on a mission to fight the cancer that killed one of the business’ employees.
Esophageal cancer is a largely silent killer, often with no symptoms until it’s well advanced in the body.
That’s what happened to Gillen Pest Control’s long time employee Brian Redenius, who died Aug. 18 after two years of treatment to try to stop the spread.
The 62-year-old Richmond man who loved motorcycle racing and growing roses left behind two daughters, a son and multiple grandchildren.
“Since Brian had been an educator with Gillen Pest Control, education seemed the appropriate way to honor him,” said Gary Gillen, owner of Gillen Pest Control and a former Rotary Club district 5890 governor.
“We are currently trying to rotate the truck throughout our service area, but you may see it at events in Wharton County and Matagorda County as well as Fort Bend ... So many people see the truck and ask questions about esophageal cancer. I hope, by honoring Brian, we can save a life,” he added.
Redenius had worked for the company almost 24 years, dying two days short of that anniversary.
Esophageal cancer, which is more common in men, is typically linked to the use of tobacco products, although not in all cases, producing symptoms from difficulty swallowing to pain in the abdomen, loss of appetite and weight loss, but can be treated if caught early enough.
The American Cancer Society’s estimates about 20,640 new esophageal cancer cases diagnosed (16,510 in men and 4,130 in women) this year in the United States with more than 16,000 deaths. The numbers reflect roughly 1 percent of U.S. cancer cases. The cancer is more prevalent in Iran, parts of China and India along with Southern Africa, according to the ACS.
“The hole that Brian’s absence left will never be filled but, in his honor, it is our goal to share awareness of esophageal cancer,” Gillen said. “Many people are surprised that a business would honor an employee this way.”
Donations can be made to help fight esophageal cancer at www.ecaware.org, or checks can be made payable to EC Aware to Gillen Pest Control and we will match up to $5,000 total,” Gillen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.