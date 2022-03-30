On Monday, Mayor Chris Barbee issued and signed a proclamation for Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness for the month of April. The proclamation is as follows:
City of El Campo
PROCLAMATION
WHEREAS, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month- a time to draw attention to the prevalence of sexual assault and child abuse/neglect and educate individuals and communities about how to prevent it. It is widespread and has public health implications for every community member of Wharton County. That includes online spaces. We are spending more and more of our lives online-whether that’s for work, school, or entertainment. Unfortunately, with this increase in virtual connection comes an increase in online abuse and harassment; and
WHEREAS, the crime of sexual assault is a broad term and includes: rape incest, child sexual abuse, intimate partner violence, sexual exploitation, human trafficking, unwanted sexual contact, sexual harassment, exposure, and voyeurism; and
WHEREAS, one in five women and one in 67 men will be raped at some point in their lives. Child sexual abuse prevention must be a priority to confront the reality that one in six boys and one in four girls will experience sexual assault before the age of 18; and
WHEREAS, over 200,000 children in Texas are reported as abused or neglected every year. In the federal fiscal year 2021, the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services confirmed 60,898 victims of child abuse and/or neglect, including 448 total victims seen at The Crisis Center – Children’s Advocacy Center; and
WHEREAS, we acknowledge that we must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, nurturing environment as our children are our most valuable assets and will shape the future of Wharton County; and
WHEREAS, effective child abuse prevention programs succeed because of partnerships among The Crisis Center, multidisciplinary partner agencies, community organizations, local government support, businesses and members of the community; and
WHEREAS, the Crisis Center and The City of El Campo strongly support the efforts of national, state, and local partners, and of every citizen to actively engage in public and private efforts, including conversations about what sexual violence and child abuse/neglect is, how to prevent it, and how to help survivors connect with services; and
WHEREAS, during the month of April, The Crisis Center will be promoting public awareness of sexual violence and child abuse/neglect. On April 8th, we encourage the citizens of El Campo to participate in ‘Go Blue Day’ by wearing blue to support awareness of child abuse and neglect and on April 27th to participate in ‘Denim Day’ by wearing denim in support of survivors of sexual violence. On April 7th, we will recognize survivors of abuse at our Light up the Square Event at Evan’s Park in El Campo.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mayor Chris Barbee and the City Council of the City of El Campo do hereby proclaim the month of April 2022 as:
“Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month” & “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” in El Campo, Texas.
IN OFFICIAL RECOGNITION WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of El Campo to be affixed this 28th day of March 2022.
CITY OF EL CAMPO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.