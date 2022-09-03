As the Labor Day holiday approaches people usually gear up for a drive to the beaches. Besides making sure the sandwiches and fishing poles are packed, it’s a good idea to think safety first. On this holiday, keep in mind that when it comes to road emergencies, Texas law requires drivers to slow down or move over when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.
Emergency vehicles include tow trucks, police, fire, EMS and highway response trucks, and all should be approached with caution. It doesn’t matter which side of the road an emergency happens on, roads and road conditions dictate what to do in a particular situation.
If you are on a two-lane highway with one lane for each direction of traffic, you must slow down when approaching tow trucks or emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road. You are required to slow down 20 mph below the speed limit when approaching or passing an emergency vehicle - slower than 20 mph below when weather is affecting road conditions as well.
If the highway has more than one lane heading in one direction drivers must move over a lane away from the emergency and slow down as they pass.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation regulates the towing industry as well as the Driver Education and Safety program. These are some of the tips from TDLR to help make you aware and keep you safe during the holiday weekend:
Slow down and pay attention to what you’re doing. If you get tired, pull over in a safe spot and walk around to re-energize.
Don’t drink and drive, even a little bit.
Designate a (sober) driver.
Stay off the mobile phone – this includes texting. Designate a “co-pilot” to oversee the phone while you’re driving so you can concentrate on the task at hand.
Stay weather-aware. Turn around and don’t drown if water is running across the road. Only two feet of rushing water can sweep away a vehicle.
Leave plenty of time to get to your destination. Roadways are likely to be crowded.
Drive friendly – the Texas way!
