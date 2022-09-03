Don’t Drink And Drive, Even A Little Bit

As the Labor Day holiday approaches people usually gear up for a drive to the beaches. Besides making sure the sandwiches and fishing poles are packed, it’s a good idea to think safety first. On this holiday, keep in mind that when it comes to road emergencies, Texas law requires drivers to slow down or move over when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

Emergency vehicles include tow trucks, police, fire, EMS and highway response trucks, and all should be approached with caution. It doesn’t matter which side of the road an emergency happens on, roads and road conditions dictate what to do in a particular situation.

